Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $398,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,510,000 after buying an additional 2,238,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after acquiring an additional 146,689 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after buying an additional 1,196,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 456,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.50 and a beta of 1.92. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. This trade represents a 38.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

