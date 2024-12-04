Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 19,632 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EZCORP by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 449,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 449.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 272,815 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 62.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EZPW

Insider Buying and Selling at EZCORP

In related news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $428,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,725.64. The trade was a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.