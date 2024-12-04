Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 11.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.49.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFIC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

