Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 37,538 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

SKWD opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

