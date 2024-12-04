Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 0.3 %

NDSN stock opened at $258.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $222.18 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

