Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRCL

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.