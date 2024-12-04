Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 289,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 48,303 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 111,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

