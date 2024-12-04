Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 684,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,183,000 after acquiring an additional 135,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.