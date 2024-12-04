Short Interest in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Declines By 5.3%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Shares of BPMC opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $216,257.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,580.70. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $227,299.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,598.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $768,057. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

