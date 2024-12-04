Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Drops By 5.1%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 801,600 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,581 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 28.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.67.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $410.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One has a twelve month low of $311.28 and a twelve month high of $574.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

