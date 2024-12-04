Short Interest in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Decreases By 5.2%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 69,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CCSC Technology International Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of CCTG opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. CCSC Technology International has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CCSC Technology International
- Stock Average Calculator
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.