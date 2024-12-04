Short Interest in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Decreases By 5.3%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %

About DBV Technologies

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.