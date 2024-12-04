Short Interest in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Declines By 5.4%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 14,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,844.83. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,684.08. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

