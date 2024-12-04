Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Decreases By 5.4%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DUOT. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $5.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duos Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

