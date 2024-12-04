Short Interest in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Decreases By 5.1%

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares in the company, valued at $730,627.59. The trade was a 52.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This represents a 73.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,949 shares of company stock worth $5,663,763. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,766,000 after acquiring an additional 183,947 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,001,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $301.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.90. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $218.59 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.81.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

