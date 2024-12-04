Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declines By 5.3%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 3,891,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.2 days.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

