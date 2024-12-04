Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.