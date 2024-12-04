Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $118.17 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Apple were worth $118,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 264,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 13,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 88,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $261.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $242.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 35.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

