Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $90.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 25.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.