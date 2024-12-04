The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:GGT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $6.25.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.