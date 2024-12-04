The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GGT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.