The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,939 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 13.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $140.26 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $111.10 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

