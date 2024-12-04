The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AGCO were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

