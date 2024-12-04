The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.38% of Camden National worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

CAC opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Camden National had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

