The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 545,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

YMM opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.