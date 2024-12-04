The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.15 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

