The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.35 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 21.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 39.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,228,981.68. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,596 shares of company stock valued at $105,386,905. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

