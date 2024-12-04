The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 437 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth $755,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Rollins by 32.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Rollins Stock Down 0.4 %

Rollins stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

