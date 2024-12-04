The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,746 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aramark were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Aramark by 100.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. Aramark has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

