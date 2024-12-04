The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in New York Times were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after purchasing an additional 482,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,164,000 after buying an additional 438,680 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 582.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 361,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 308,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in New York Times by 964.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 241,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

