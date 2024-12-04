TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.2% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.9 %

BLD stock opened at $392.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $305.00 and a 52 week high of $495.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

