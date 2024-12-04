Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,905 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in DexCom by 34.8% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 246,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 63,495 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 23,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 698.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 112,567 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 22.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 793.7% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 41,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.