Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $28,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $184.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day moving average is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

