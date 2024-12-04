Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,137 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of ON by 210.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONON opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 138.49 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded ON to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

