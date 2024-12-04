Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

