Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after acquiring an additional 680,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after acquiring an additional 692,859 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,304,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,523,000 after acquiring an additional 455,307 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

