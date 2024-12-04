Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.