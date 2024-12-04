Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.84.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $340.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.23 and its 200 day moving average is $287.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.