Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 302,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $4,059,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,811,000 after acquiring an additional 82,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,017,276. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock worth $2,807,851. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

