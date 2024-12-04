Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,033. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.84.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

