Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.42 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

