Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,910 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

