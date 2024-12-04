Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,208 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.