Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,584 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,235.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 848.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,791.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $373.43 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.26.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.