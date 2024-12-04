Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 543 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $124,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,999.63. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $64,320.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,684.23. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,205. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

