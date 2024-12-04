Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 63 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,193.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $794.00 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,008.36.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.03, for a total value of $150,753.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $814,070.25. This trade represents a 15.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $52,640,733. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Baird R W raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,018.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,109.00.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

