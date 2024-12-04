Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 9 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 212.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,257.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,338.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,388.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,068.33 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

