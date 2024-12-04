Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,422 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FXI opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.