Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 39,350 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

TEVA stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

