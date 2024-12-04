Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 701,000 Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 701,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Kindly MD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kindly MD in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Kindly MD Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDLY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Kindly MD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.

