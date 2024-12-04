Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Unum Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $703,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,822.56. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $227,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,355.24. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,709 shares of company stock worth $11,726,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $77.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

